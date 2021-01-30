Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded down $47.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,269. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.59 and a 200 day moving average of $622.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.