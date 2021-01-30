Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.42. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

