Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 990 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

