Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

