Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

CHGG opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $104.82.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

