Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.