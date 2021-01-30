Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $321.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

