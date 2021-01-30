Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

