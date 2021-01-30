Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,098.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,042.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.