CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $511,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

