Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.95. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 141,731 shares trading hands.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

