Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CIM stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

