China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRJC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 98,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. China Finance Online has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

