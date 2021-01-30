Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,625.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,403.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,290.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,510.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

