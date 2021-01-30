Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHRYY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chorus has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

