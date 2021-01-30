Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 737,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,245. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 417.96%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.