Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,030. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

