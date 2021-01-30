Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.33. 32,944,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 60,836,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.