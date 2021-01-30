Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.