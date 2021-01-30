Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 3.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

