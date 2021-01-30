CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) Trading Up 2.9%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78). Approximately 1,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.84 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.49.

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) Company Profile (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

