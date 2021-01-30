Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

