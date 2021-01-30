Citigroup Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $8,396,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $6,283,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 109.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

