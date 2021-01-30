Citigroup Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $147.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

