Citigroup Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

