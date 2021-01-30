Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

