Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $302,000 Position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

USCI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

