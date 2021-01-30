Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

