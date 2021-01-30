Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

