Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

