CMC Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMC Financial Group lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Apple by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Apple by 298.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 230,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 172,724 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 271.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 224,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 51.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 66,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

