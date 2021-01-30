CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

