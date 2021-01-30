CNB Bank Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

