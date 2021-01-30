CNB Bank Acquires 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

