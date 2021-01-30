CNB Bank Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

