CNB Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CNB Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

