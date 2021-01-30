CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.