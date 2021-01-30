CNB Bank Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 156,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $205.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

