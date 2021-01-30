CNB Bank Has $34,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 366,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.