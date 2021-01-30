CNB Bank Has $65,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CNB Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

