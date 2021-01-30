CNB Bank Sells 318 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.