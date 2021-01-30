CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $11.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 1,258,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,536. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

