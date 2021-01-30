CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $13.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

