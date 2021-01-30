Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

