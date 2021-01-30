Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 23.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $84,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

