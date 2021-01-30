Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.