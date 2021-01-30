Coastal Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

AOA opened at $63.98 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

