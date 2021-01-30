Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

