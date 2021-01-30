Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

IGSB opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

