Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.82

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.82 and traded as high as $272.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $266.86, with a volume of 33,391 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.41 and its 200 day moving average is $255.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

